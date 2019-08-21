Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) Comparison side by side

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 32.27 N/A -2.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $26, with potential upside of 550.00%. On the other hand, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential downside is -12.69% and its consensus price target is $13. Based on the data delivered earlier, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 8.27% are Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% are Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.