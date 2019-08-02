Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 70.05 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Celsion Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Celsion Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Celsion Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.