Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Contrasting side by side

Both Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 10.25M -1.89 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 17.44M -3.69 0.00

In table 1 we can see Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 247,381,377.61% -73.3% -57.3% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 481,116,720.46% 0% -112.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $7, while its potential upside is 71.15%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.1% and 66.4%. About 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has 7.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.