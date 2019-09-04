Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Allakos Inc. 46 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Allakos Inc. has 20.5 and 20.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allakos Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 535.70% upside potential and a consensus target price of $26.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.4% of Allakos Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Allakos Inc.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.