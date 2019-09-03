Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Comparison side by side

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 36.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 36.6. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 523.50% for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $26.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.1% and 16.8% respectively. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.27%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.