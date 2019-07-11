Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 161.45 N/A -2.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 19.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 19.3. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $61, with potential upside of 47.02%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.3% and 86.1%. Insiders owned roughly 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.9% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.13% -5.91% -10.33% -29.35% -64.63% 5.14% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.14% stronger performance while Acceleron Pharma Inc. has -3.31% weaker performance.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.