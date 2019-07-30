Allen Operations Upped Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by $4.82 Million; Emory University Position in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Trimmed by $421,856

Allen Operations Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 57.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Operations Llc bought 107,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 294,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 187,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Operations Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 4.75 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 17/05/2018 – On Thursday Activision Blizzard said it will include a battle-royale game mode called “Blackout” in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 18/04/2018 – Call of Duty® Alexa Skill Launches Today for Call of Duty: WWII; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN

Emory University decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University analyzed 52,732 shares as the company's stock declined 11.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 265,013 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 317,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $346.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.14. About 1.55 million shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has risen 31.78% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News; 10/04/2018 BIOCRYST, IDERA TO PROVIDE TIME FOR NEW CLINICAL DATA; 15/03/2018 BioCryst Announces Initiation of the Phase 3 APeX-2 Trial of BCX7353 in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema; 10/04/2018 BIOCRYST & IDERA: SPECIAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON JULY 10; 10/04/2018 IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - IDERA BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT IDERA STOCKHOLDERS VOTE "FOR" PROPOSED MERGER AT IDERA SPECIAL MEETING; 10/04/2018 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Idera Pharmaceuticals Reschedule Meetings to Vote on Proposed Merger; 02/04/2018 RA CAPITAL SAYS HAS "SERIOUS CONCERNS" ABOUT BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS' PROPOSED DEAL WITH IDERA AND ITS "DILUTIVE IMPACT" ON BIOCRYST SHAREHOLDERS; 02/04/2018 IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMEND THAT ALL STOCKHOLDERS VOTE "FOR" MERGER PROPOSAL AS WELL AS ALL OTHER IDERA PROPOSALS; 02/04/2018 ldera Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement in Connection with Pending Merger with BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 02/04/2018 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Mails Letter to Stockholders Highlighting Compelling Upside Opportunity; 02/05/2018 BioCryst at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1

Analysts await BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 63.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “U.S. FDA Grants Fast Track Designation for BioCryst’s BCX7353 – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BioCryst Pharma top line down 31% – Seeking Alpha” published on March 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Options Traders Know Something About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Stock We Don’t? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BioCryst Completes Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Galidesivir – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BioCryst Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

