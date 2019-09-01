Allen Operations Upped Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake by $4.82 Million; Cumberland Partners LTD Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Stock Rose

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 8,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 274,982 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.43M, down from 283,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society

Allen Operations Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 57.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Operations Llc bought 107,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 294,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 187,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Operations Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 5.89M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Lifts Activision Citing Benefits of Tax Overhaul — Market Talk; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII ‘The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 4,500 shares to 22,200 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 17,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).