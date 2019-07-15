Allen Operations Increased Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $521,703 as Share Price Rose; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Valuation Declined While Keating Investment Counselors Lifted Holding by $5.48 Million

Allen Operations Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 200.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Operations Llc bought 4,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,683 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, up from 2,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Operations Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $138.73. About 2.03 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 660.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 127,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 146,765 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, up from 19,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 286,877 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amica Retiree has 3.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.24% or 9,029 shares. Cap Advsrs Ltd Ltd Co reported 0.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 7,056 were reported by Summit Fincl Strategies. Puzo Michael J holds 62,226 shares or 2.86% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg stated it has 4.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Badgley Phelps & Bell invested in 2.74% or 382,977 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 43,946 shares. Addison Com has 13,312 shares. Baxter Bros Incorporated has 221,197 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 1.72% or 8.93 million shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Llc stated it has 3.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv holds 0% or 64,106 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 3.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wespac Advisors Ltd holds 3,018 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

