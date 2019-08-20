Allen Operations Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $521,703; Advisory Services Network Has Increased American Tower New (AMT) Position

Allen Operations Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 200.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Operations Llc bought 4,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,683 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, up from 2,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Operations Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $137.75. About 11.00M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 71.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 3,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 9,086 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 5,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $226. About 655,461 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

