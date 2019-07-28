Allen Operations Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $521,703 as Valuation Rose; Rgm Capital Holding in Entegris (ENTG) Has Decreased by $1.23 Million as Share Value Rose

Allen Operations Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 200.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Operations Llc bought 4,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,683 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, up from 2,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Operations Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 35,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.84M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.70M, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 1.78M shares traded or 14.02% up from the average. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 6.21% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Company holds 570,926 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group accumulated 0.02% or 12.57 million shares. Paradigm Mngmt Inc Ny has invested 2.1% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Td Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 181,186 shares. Connable Office has 103,120 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Horizon Investment Svcs Lc holds 54,237 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. 222,938 were reported by Parametric Port Assoc Llc. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 0.06% or 71,522 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Ser Network Ltd Liability Company holds 425 shares. Moreover, American Gru has 0.01% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 90,549 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 250,225 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 21,707 shares. Pnc Services Grp Incorporated Inc reported 11,177 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). 24,130 are owned by Chicago Equity Ptnrs.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 468,539 shares to 2.56M shares, valued at $58.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

