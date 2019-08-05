Allen Operations Has Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; American Assets Tr (AAT) Share Price Rose While Forward Management Has Cut Its Holding

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 51.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 12,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 12,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, down from 24,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.52. About 240,307 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 30/03/2018 – AAT HOLDING SA AHL.WA SAYS LOCK SYNDICATION TOGETHER WITH ITS UNIT POLON-ALFA HOLDS 97.55% STAKE OF CO AFTER SHARE BUY-BACK; 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3051); 16/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Body-Temperature Scanning Technology (AAT-3001); 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Shower-Chair Accessory (AAT-3041); 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Landscape Cover lnvented (AAT-3076); 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3069); 15/03/2018 – Nail Polish/Acrylic Nail Easy Removal Device lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-1898); 23/04/2018 – KAMADA UNABLE TO BEGIN PHASE 3 INHALED AAT CLINICAL STUDY IN 2H; 12/03/2018 – ARROWHEAD BEGINS DOSING IN PHASE 1 ARO-AAT LIVER DISEASE STUDY; 09/04/2018 – Automotive Safety System lnvented for Improved Visibility (AAT-3023)

Allen Operations Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 200.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Operations Llc bought 4,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,683 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, up from 2,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Operations Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $132.63. About 34.68 million shares traded or 42.62% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch

More notable recent American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Announces Issuance of $150 Million of 3.91% Senior Guaranteed Notes, Series G, Due July 30, 2030 – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Signs Lease with Safeway at Waikele Center in Waipahu, Hawaii – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2018.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $19,638 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AAT shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 44.78 million shares or 0.06% more from 44.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 208,472 are owned by Legal And General Group Pcl. State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 26,365 shares. 9,560 are held by Piedmont Inv Advisors. Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Limited reported 23,210 shares stake. Asset Management One Com Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.01% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Westpac Corp holds 0% or 58,027 shares. Granite Inv Partners Ltd Llc reported 28,810 shares. Amp Capital owns 20,990 shares. Century Companies has 0% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Morgan Stanley invested in 188,625 shares. Aew Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.78M shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp owns 7,322 shares. Bamco reported 0.12% stake. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.02% or 1.16M shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Inv Mgmt invested in 21,600 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 3,502 shares stake. Putnam Invs Ltd Com reported 16.55M shares stake. Mrj Cap accumulated 52,191 shares. Pennsylvania-based Addison has invested 1.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Co Dba Holt Cap Ltd Partnership reported 2,402 shares. D L Carlson Investment Grp Inc has 97,338 shares. Copeland Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,109 shares. Logan Capital Mgmt reported 261,869 shares. Hrt Ltd holds 2,796 shares. Georgia-based Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Broderick Brian C has invested 2.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Riverpark Lc holds 2.79% or 54,532 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel reported 305,875 shares or 2.97% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 5.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).