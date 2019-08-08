Allen Investment Management Upped Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $2.72 Million; Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $109.6. About 3.40 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1.5% Position in Aptiv; 30/03/2018 – JPMORGAN $8 BILLION JURY LOSS FACES MASSIVE REDUCTION; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIR CEO DOUG PARKER COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – GODADDY INC GDDY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $60; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD RESPONSE TO RECENT ADDITIONAL US SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN FEB. CREDIT CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.28% :10239Z US; 30/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT SEES “DISCONNECT” BETWEEN ITALIAN BOND YIELDS AND ECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS, SEEKS OPPORTUNITY TO BUY; 13/04/2018 – Mortgage Units at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Suffer From Rate Hikes; 06/04/2018 – JPMorgan Faces Lawsuit From Qaddafi’s Libyan Investment Fund

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 30.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 14,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 63,723 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.63 million, up from 48,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $159.82. About 8.28 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – JACK MA’S ANT FINANCIAL TO RAISE $9 BLN; FUNDING COULD VALUE THE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY FIRM AT CLOSE TO $150 BILLION – WSJ, CITING; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bell Savings Bank stated it has 7,023 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ipswich Inv Mngmt has invested 1.82% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nebraska-based Cwm has invested 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bluestein R H & stated it has 238,200 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Markel accumulated 186,150 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Lc stated it has 215,001 shares. Qci Asset Management Inc accumulated 2.12% or 212,491 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 3.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Peloton Wealth Strategists has 2.5% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 35,650 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has 0.42% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Df Dent Com stated it has 20,803 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 0.14% or 27,690 shares in its portfolio. Clough Prns Limited Partnership reported 0.69% stake. Vista Prns Inc reported 2,237 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.76% or 5.28 million shares in its portfolio.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 4,300 shares to 22,800 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,900 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).