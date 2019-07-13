Allen Investment Management Upped Its United Technologies (UTX) Position by $7.71 Million; Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Lifted Its Shaw Communications (SJR) Stake by $700,920; Market Value Declined

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 35,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 571,869 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92M, up from 536,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 444,737 shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 2.69% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q REV. CONT OPS C$1.36B, EST. C$1.26B; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 17/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 13% to A$11.30/Share by Shaw & Partners; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q ADJ. OPER INCOME C$501M, EST. C$502.6M; 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B; 12/04/2018 – Life Cross Training Announces Expansion of Novel Human Performance Platform with Global Law Firm, Seyfarth Shaw; 16/05/2018 – HALL CHADWICK- · RICHARD ALBARRAN, BRENT KIJURINA AND CAMERON SHAW APPOINTED AS VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATORS OF CAPITAL MINING; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of The Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Declares Monthly Dividends; 21/05/2018 – SCINTILLA COMMERCIAL & CREDIT LTD SCCL.BO – CO TO CONSIDER APPOINTMENT OF SUNIT SHAW AS CFO

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 293.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 60,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,709 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, up from 20,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.04 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $817.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,962 shares to 42,513 shares, valued at $8.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 12,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “B Riley Likes TiVo After Signing 2 Licensing Agreements This Week – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Telus: Is A Crash Looming? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Shaw Announces Closing of C$1 Billion Senior Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Shaw BlueCurveâ„¢ Gives Canadians the Speed, Coverage and Control They Need to Live Their Best Connected Life – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Break Free From Data Overages: Freedom Mobile Introduces Unprecedented 100 GB Big Binge Bonus – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested 0.5% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Drexel Morgan Co holds 1.48% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 12,907 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 591 shares. Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.44% or 35,439 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt invested in 0.45% or 22,515 shares. Blue Capital holds 0.61% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 8,946 shares. Cullinan Assocs Incorporated holds 0.93% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 96,454 shares. Pointstate Capital LP holds 1.89% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 742,610 shares. Jensen Inv Mngmt Incorporated invested 4.88% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Iberiabank Corp holds 0.56% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 37,171 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Papp L Roy Assocs has invested 0.8% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Private Ocean Lc reported 0.02% stake. Bailard Incorporated invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Raytheon and Northrop Grumman Team Up to Battle Lockheed Martin in Hypersonics – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Collins Aerospace joins Sikorsky in revolutionizing approach to autonomous flight with new fly-by-wire technology – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Fake Meat Battle, Grubhub, Slack, Apple And More – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger Could Mean Trouble for General Electric – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Uncertainty Around United Tech’s Merger Is A Good Moment To Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 84,595 shares to 103,220 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mongodb Inc by 4,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,917 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M worth of stock or 10,089 shares. Dumais Michael R had sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15 million.