Allen Investment Management Trimmed By $1.97 Million Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake; Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) Covered By 1 Bulls

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 65.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 9,688 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 8.06%. The Allen Investment Management Llc holds 5,117 shares with $1.04 million value, down from 14,805 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $20.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.83% or $7.98 during the last trading session, reaching $216.33. About 777,424 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q

Among 2 analysts covering Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Liberty Broadband has $11800 highest and $104 lowest target. $110.50’s average target is 3.52% above currents $106.74 stock price. Liberty Broadband had 5 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Macquarie Research has “Neutral” rating and $104 target. The stock of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 19. Deutsche Bank maintained Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) rating on Friday, May 17. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $11800 target. See Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) latest ratings:

19/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $118.0000 New Target: $117.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $107.0000 New Target: $118.0000 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral New Target: $104 Downgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Allen Investment Management Llc increased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 43,470 shares to 783,412 valued at $151.20M in 2019Q2. It also upped United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 82,126 shares and now owns 162,835 shares. Charter Communications Inc N was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Palo Alto Networks has $30000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $260.56’s average target is 20.45% above currents $216.33 stock price. Palo Alto Networks had 13 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, September 5. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by BMO Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, September 5 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, August 20. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Credit Suisse. The rating was initiated by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) rating on Thursday, September 5. Wells Fargo has “Overweight” rating and $27500 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crestwood Gp accumulated 1,179 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc reported 11 shares. 8,467 were accumulated by Comerica Bancorp. Menta Capital Ltd Llc reported 1,860 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 1,040 shares. Pnc Svcs Gru owns 23,662 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc owns 2,525 shares. Enterprise Financial Ser Corp stated it has 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Banbury Ltd Liability has invested 6.49% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 463,994 were accumulated by First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership. 7,199 were reported by Telemus Lc. Advisory Service Ltd reported 4,904 shares stake. Eulav Asset reported 0.1% stake. Fmr Ltd Company has 503,554 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Davenport & Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $106.74. About 37,770 shares traded. Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA) has risen 28.39% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500.