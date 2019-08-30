Allen Investment Management Trimmed Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Position; China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Has 2 Sentiment

China Automotive Systems Inc (CAAS) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 8 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 4 cut down and sold holdings in China Automotive Systems Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 720,060 shares, up from 690,128 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding China Automotive Systems Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 4 New Position: 4.

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) stake by 45.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 20,918 shares as Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD)’s stock rose 15.00%. The Allen Investment Management Llc holds 25,478 shares with $2.14 million value, down from 46,396 last quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv now has $186.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $95.26. About 738,451 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.44B; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev; 19/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House sends $1.3 trillion spending bill to Senate as Friday deadline looms; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant

Allen Investment Management Llc increased Charter Communications Inc N stake by 41,255 shares to 445,810 valued at $154.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 119,051 shares and now owns 1.33 million shares. Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 10,992 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability invested in 58,240 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Franklin Res owns 4.01M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 86,980 were reported by Bartlett & Ltd Company. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 15,825 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.02% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 9,460 shares. 125,102 are owned by Lpl Finance Ltd Company. Regions Corp has invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Oxbow Lc reported 40,110 shares. Regent Invest Ltd, Kentucky-based fund reported 14,994 shares. Halsey Inc Ct reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Fisher Asset Ltd invested in 0.57% or 6.32 million shares. Texas Yale Capital holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 12,000 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 79 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev has $84 highest and $75 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -16.54% below currents $95.26 stock price. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of BUD in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. Macquarie Research maintained Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) rating on Friday, March 1. Macquarie Research has “Neutral” rating and $84 target.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 21.08 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in China Automotive Systems, Inc. for 91,334 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in the company for 59 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 106,700 shares.

The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.87. About 17,978 shares traded or 29.40% up from the average. China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) has declined 45.50% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CAAS News: 03/05/2018 – China Automotive Systems Establishes Joint Venture With KYB (CHINA) Investment Co., Ltd. for EPS Systems; 29/03/2018 – China Automotive 4Q Loss/Shr $1.23; 27/04/2018 – CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS INC – PURSUANT TO THE JV CONTRACT, TOTAL INVESTMENT AMOUNT OF THE JV COMPANY IS RMB960 MLN; 29/03/2018 – CHINA AUTOMOTIVE – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT CO’S COMMON SHAREHOLDERS REFLECTED ONE-TIME CORPORATE TAX OF $35.6 MLN DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 27/04/2018 – CHINA AUTOMOTIVE – HENGLONG, KYB WILL ESTABLISH A JOINT VENTURE COMPANY, HUBEI HENGLONG KYB AUTOMOBILE ELECTRIC STEERING SYSTEM CO., LTD; 10/05/2018 – China Automotive 1Q Rev $134.1M; 29/03/2018 CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS INC CAAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $510 MLN; 29/03/2018 – China Automotive 4Q Loss $39M; 10/05/2018 – China Automotive 1Q EPS 14c; 27/04/2018 – CHINA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS INC – ON APRIL 27, UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A JOINT VENTURE CONTRACT WITH KYB (CHINA) INVESTMENT CO., LTD – SEC FILING