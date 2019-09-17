Allen Investment Management Raised Its Walmart (WMT) Stake; As Walmart (WMT) Stock Value Rose, Washington Trust Company Has Upped Stake

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 65.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 40,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 102,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.30M, up from 61,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $116.53. About 3.53 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 14/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N SAYS ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY, AVAILABLE TODAY IN SIX MARKETS, WILL GROW TO SERVE MORE THAN 100 METRO AREAS ACROSS U.S; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS CAN CONTINUE SHARE BUYBACK AND MAINTAIN A GOOD CREDIT PROFILE; 30/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart may get four seats on Flipkart’s ten-member board; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – TO FINANCE FLIPKART INVESTMENT, CO INTENDS TO USE NEWLY ISSUED DEBT & CASH ON HAND; 27/03/2018 – Walmart ditches Alipay in western China for Tencent’s WeChat; 17/05/2018 – Walmart tops estimates, online sales jump 33%; 15/05/2018 – Walmart Surprises 17 Unsuspecting Entrepreneurs Across the Country with Invitation to 5th Annual Open Call Event; 17/05/2018 – Walmart shutters its Scan & Go program; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy to battle Amazon

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 8,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 85,603 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.46M, up from 76,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $116.54. About 3.53M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/03/2018 – Walmart Has a Secret Weapon Against Amazon. Maybe Too Secret; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 09/05/2018 – Walmart takes control of Flipkart; 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY’S SBRY.L CONFIRMS IT AND WALMART WMT.N ARE IN ADVANCED TALKS REGARDING A COMBINATION OF SAINSBURY’S AND ASDA BUSINESSES; 21/04/2018 – Telegraph (IN): Walmart to log into Flipkart soon; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY NET SALES $121,630 MLN VS $116,526 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Expands Granite Gold® to Online Customers; 09/05/2018 – Dealbook: Two Years and Two Contenents – Behind Walmart’s Flipkart Deal: DealBook Briefing

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 41,378 shares to 3.98 million shares, valued at $142.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 36,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 673,328 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Holderness Invs owns 2,596 shares. 2,375 are owned by Mycio Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Tctc holds 120,632 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. 2.39 million are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Marietta Inv Ltd Liability Co owns 2,631 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset owns 109,134 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Missouri-based Parkside National Bank & Trust Trust has invested 0.43% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 1.15% or 58,781 shares. King Wealth, a New York-based fund reported 4,047 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt reported 9,023 shares stake. Parthenon Ltd Llc holds 1.89% or 79,751 shares. Shelter Mutual Ins Com reported 3.05% stake. Pitcairn owns 0.08% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 7,552 shares. The North Carolina-based Sheets Smith Wealth Management has invested 0.13% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bk Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20,792 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $31.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,607 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technolo (NASDAQ:CTSH).

