Allen Investment Management Raised Its Position in Sysco (SYY) by $8.58 Million as Share Price Declined; Cvs Caremark (CVS) Holder Olstein Capital Management LP Lifted Its Position by $324,000 as Share Price Declined

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 122,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.31M, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $78.16. About 1.73M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 183,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.97 million, up from 177,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $61.12. About 3.78 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $617.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 22,100 shares to 89,000 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 36,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,000 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 27.53 million shares. 250,530 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Quantbot Tech LP reported 1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership owns 446,981 shares. Focused Limited Liability holds 1.72 million shares. Miller Howard New York reported 0.2% stake. Renaissance Ltd Company accumulated 202,653 shares. 105,678 are held by Blume Cap Mgmt. New Vernon Investment Management Lc reported 8,165 shares. Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 1.10 million shares. St Johns Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.62% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Argyle Capital Mngmt has 0.91% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lpl Financial Llc holds 572,401 shares. Assets Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.3% or 35,000 shares. Polaris Greystone Ltd Limited Liability Company has 47,063 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 0.09% or 23,700 shares. Eastern Bank invested 0.98% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Nuance Ltd Llc accumulated 133,164 shares. Carroll Financial Associates has 0.03% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Parametric Port stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Melvin Capital LP has 400,000 shares. 87,207 are owned by Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia. Sandhill Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 12,437 shares. Chevy Chase Hldgs Inc holds 0.12% or 397,172 shares in its portfolio. Schnieders Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Comerica Bancorp accumulated 169,923 shares. Missouri-based Smith Moore has invested 0.22% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Pacific Global Investment Mngmt Co accumulated 125,439 shares. Rice Hall James Llc has invested 0.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Chemung Canal Trust has invested 0.06% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 15,053 shares to 141,438 shares, valued at $21.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 5,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,761 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).