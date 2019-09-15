Allen Investment Management Raised Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG); As Conocophillips (COP) Market Valuation Declined, Howe & Rusling Boosted by $1.10 Million Its Stake

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 30.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 14,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 62,615 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.87 million, up from 47,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 6.78 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 81.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 18,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 40,787 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49 million, up from 22,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $57.34. About 7.89 million shares traded or 28.45% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR, AUSTRALIA AGREEMENT INCLUDES CONCEPT FOR DEVELOPING GREATER SUNRISE GAS FIELD IN TIMOR SEA; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES HAS ‘INDUSTRY-LEADING’ POSITION IN LOW OPERATING COSTS; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – COMPANY’S 2018 CAPITAL GUIDANCE OF $5.5 BLN IS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA suspends oil storage, shipping from Caribbean -source, data; 06/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Looks to Take Venezuelan Oil Assets After Award; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF 2018 WINTER; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA HAS TRANSFERRED OWNERSHIP OF OIL INVENTORIES AT ISLA REFINERY TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 16/05/2018 – Enough global oil supplies to avoid possible disruptions in Caribbean – U.S; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $400M of Debt Securities

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49 million and $578.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 28,886 shares to 44 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 6,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,900 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood And White holds 0.08% or 4,099 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Management reported 26,727 shares. Fiduciary Tru accumulated 0.04% or 27,025 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Incorporated Oh holds 17,201 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Baxter Bros Inc invested in 9,057 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Axa stated it has 673,373 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Lc owns 483,672 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Accuvest Global Advisors accumulated 6,361 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi invested in 0.04% or 5,416 shares. Wright Investors Serv Incorporated has invested 0.22% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Canal Ins holds 1.51% or 75,000 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Limited Liability Co reported 2.31% stake. Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc Ny reported 208,175 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Ajo Lp owns 3.28 million shares.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mongodb Inc by 4,101 shares to 91,816 shares, valued at $13.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 403,227 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).