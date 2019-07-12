Allen Investment Management Position in Tableau Software (DATA) Has Raised as Market Value Declined; As Encana (ECA) Share Price Rose, Southport Management Increased Position by $181.00 Million

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 266,091 shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 842.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 19,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,348 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 2,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $174.77. About 28,065 shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has 12,882 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability invested 0.95% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 370,573 shares. Invsts reported 1.24 million shares. Tiger Legatus Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.09% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 20 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 13,330 shares. Asset One has invested 0.03% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Massachusetts Fincl Ma reported 87,263 shares. Pittenger & Anderson stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 2,359 are held by Manufacturers Life Insur The. 31,553 are held by Boston Limited Liability Company. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 8,327 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 4,800 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NYSE, Nasdaq believe SEC official had an ethical conflict when working on market-data fees – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Dillard’s Analyst Says Retailer’s Markdown Trends Stabilizing – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns UGI Corporation’s (NYSE:UGI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 84,595 shares to 103,220 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,693 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 All-New Stocks to Buy Trading Under $10 With Gigantic Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 15, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Stocks That Are Book-Value Bargains – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Encana (ECA) Announces Commencement of Previously Announced $213 Million Substantial Issuer Bid – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Focus On Energy: EnCana Poised To Bounce Back – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Top Energy Stocks Hitting New 90-Day Lows – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 13, 2019.