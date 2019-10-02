Allen Investment Management Position in Tableau Software (DATA) Has Increased by $691,888; As Nike Cl B (NKE) Stock Value Rose, Whittier Trust Co Lifted Holding

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 5,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 370,102 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.07 million, up from 364,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $92.28. About 7.81 million shares traded or 27.55% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 4,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 25,516 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24 million, up from 21,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.87, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold DATA shares while 96 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 69.78 million shares or 5.52% less from 73.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Redwood Ltd owns 1,580 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Glazer Cap reported 449,981 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 547 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Co accumulated 67,456 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 1,000 shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Ironwood Invest Management Ltd holds 1.97% or 15,152 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Ltd Liability Company reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Pnc Fin Svcs Grp Inc reported 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Manikay Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 425,026 shares stake. 345,975 were accumulated by Champlain Inv Partners Ltd Liability. Natixis stated it has 214,317 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 96,885 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Creative Planning has invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Cibc Asset Management invested in 0% or 2,871 shares.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 2,116 shares to 355,685 shares, valued at $172.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mongodb Inc by 4,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,816 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Worth US$132 Based On Its Intrinsic Value? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Falls After Weak ISM Data – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 49% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tctc Llc holds 13,048 shares. First Citizens National Bank invested in 0.11% or 11,649 shares. 230,924 are held by Brown Advisory. Saybrook Cap Nc holds 0.22% or 6,164 shares. Middleton Commerce Inc Ma holds 29,012 shares. Oppenheimer Inc reported 63,960 shares. Comm Of Virginia Va accumulated 8,873 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 24.00 million shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 192,983 shares. Town And Country State Bank And Company Dba First Bankers Company invested 0.59% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). De Burlo Grp Inc holds 7,800 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Com holds 275,780 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada accumulated 0.78% or 130,942 shares. Wms Ptnrs Lc owns 3,710 shares. Salem Invest Counselors invested 0.1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).