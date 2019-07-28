Allen Investment Management Position in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Increased by $2.51 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder High Pointe Capital Management Raised Its Holding

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 140.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 104,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 179,024 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, up from 74,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 1.02M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 16.31% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 127.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 8,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,360 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 6,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 1.12M shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Com by 66,020 shares to 23,410 shares, valued at $361,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “White Gold Corp. Increases Mineral Resource Estimate by 25% to 1039600 Indicated and 508700 Inferred Ounces of Gold with 2018 Exploration on the White Gold Property, Yukon, Canada – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “White Gold Corp. Closes Acquisition of QV Gold Project; Includes 230000 Oz Gold Inferred Resource Contiguous to the White Gold Property and Compelling New Targets – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Agnico Eagle – 2019 Will Be The Harvesting Year – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Risky Is Kirkland Lake Gold’s Stock? – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “BHP Canada makes strategic investment in Midland Exploration – MINING.com” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Liberty Global: Why To Consider Divesting – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Rogers Communications (RCI) Misses on Q2 Earnings, Revenues – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Liberty Global: Unclear Path To Shareholder Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.