Allen Investment Management Maintains Position in Baidu (BIDU); As Apple Computer (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Gemmer Asset Management Has Boosted Position

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 46.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 7,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 23,779 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79 million, up from 16,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $101.21. About 5.69 million shares traded or 47.11% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu Trades Actively; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSES FOR AUTONOMOUS CARS TESTS IN BEIJING; 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report; 21/03/2018 – DU Recorder Exceeds 50 Million Users, Becomes the Fastest-Growing Screen Recorder App on Google Play; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Prices IPO by Subsidiary iQIYI of 125M American Depositary Shrs; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu was hired at Baidu to take over daily operations from CEO Robin Li in early 2017; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 28/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI IS SAID TO PRICE IPO AT $18/ADS

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,654 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70M, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – WITN Headlines: People familiar with recruitment efforts tell The Associated Press that tech giant Apple is strongly; 26/04/2018 – Vox Mobile Launches All-Inclusive Managed Service for Apple Devices; 16/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE IS SAID TO PLAN MTGS W/ APPLE, GOOGLE EXECS; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys magazine aggregation app Texture; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE; 09/04/2018 – Apple Introduces iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holding by Most Since at Least ’08 (Correct); 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Osher Van De Voorde Management holds 49,058 shares. Moreover, Financial Mngmt has 0.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,498 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech holds 4.32% or 4.07 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Augustine Asset Mngmt Inc has 8.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 60,388 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsrs holds 57,884 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Boston Advisors Lc invested 2.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fort LP holds 12,477 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 81,845 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moors And Cabot accumulated 103,142 shares. Moreover, Gateway Advisory Ltd Llc has 0.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Veritable LP accumulated 237,485 shares. Avenir Corp invested in 89,325 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Oh has 13,560 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Reliant Inv Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 27,655 shares or 4.14% of the stock. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 2.05M shares.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $373.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Small Cap Etf (SCHA) by 10,894 shares to 402,990 shares, valued at $28.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Large Value Etf (SCHV) by 34,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,672 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Int (BIV).

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 41,378 shares to 3.98 million shares, valued at $142.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,208 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

