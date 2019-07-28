Allen Investment Management Lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Stake By $1.74 Million; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Boralex Inc. Cl A (TSE:BLX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boralex Inc. Cl A had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by National Bank Canada. The rating was maintained by National Bank Canada with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. Raymond James maintained the shares of BLX in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Sunday, March 3. The stock of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Industrial Alliance Securities given on Wednesday, June 19. See Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Industrial Alliance Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

03/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $24 Maintain

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) stake by 45.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 20,918 shares as Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD)’s stock rose 7.83%. The Allen Investment Management Llc holds 25,478 shares with $2.14M value, down from 46,396 last quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv now has $198.31B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $100.49. About 2.46M shares traded or 60.39% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch Will Buy Nikola’s Hydrogen-Powered Trucks; 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Anheuser-Busch Earnings: BUD Stock Surges on Q2 Beat – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Anheuser-Busch InBev Opts for Asset Sales to Tame Its Debt Monster – Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Anheuser Busch Inbev Preps Biggest IPO Of 2019 In Hong Kong – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Guggenheim Bullish On Budweiser Parent Company’s Growth Opportunities – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Does Anheuser-Busch InBev Have Any Growth on Tap in Q2? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 7.

Allen Investment Management Llc increased Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM) stake by 447,724 shares to 567,291 valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (ACWX) stake by 91,875 shares and now owns 126,132 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,478 are owned by Allen Mgmt. Vontobel Asset Mgmt reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Commercial Bank stated it has 0.02% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Lawson Kroeker Investment Mngmt Ne reported 3.49% stake. Goodwin Daniel L invested in 0.29% or 7,600 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsrs holds 0.16% or 14,508 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset North America reported 7,549 shares. Hexavest holds 350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Grp One Trading Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Ally Financial stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). First Fin In holds 0.03% or 455 shares. Mariner owns 3,351 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Lc has invested 0.02% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Wetherby Asset reported 8,483 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

The stock increased 0.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 96,472 shares traded. Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Boralex Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had interests in 50 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 798 megawatts ; 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power facilities with an installed capacity of 16 MW. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates two hydroelectric power stations on behalf of R.S.P.