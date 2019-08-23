Allen Investment Management Lifted Position in Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) by $16.67 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Tig Advisors Increases Stake in Genworth Finl (GNW)

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 109,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 955,887 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.23 million, up from 846,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $167.94. About 407,451 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 244.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 716,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5. About 4.28M shares traded or 22.27% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M; 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 2nd; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN C$115M; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 80,000 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $172.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 73,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,564 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc, Japan-based fund reported 511,490 shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 154 shares. Century Cos Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 91,341 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.42% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication reported 0% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Citigroup has 117,338 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Department stated it has 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 0.01% or 2,035 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 16,829 shares. Fmr Limited Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Willis Counsel invested in 50,700 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Everett Harris & Commerce Ca has 0.06% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 15,175 shares. Glob Thematic Partners Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3.67% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Profund Advsrs Lc accumulated 3,401 shares. 1,335 are owned by Wetherby Asset.