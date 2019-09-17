Allen Investment Management Lifted Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $448,319; Shares Declined; Acropolis Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Price Rose

Acropolis Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acropolis Investment Management Llc sold 2,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 31,563 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23 million, down from 34,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acropolis Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.33. About 16.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 2,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 28,269 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.29 million, up from 25,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $153.01. About 2.46M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue; 28/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM, ORANGE POLSKA PARTNER IN PACT W/ SALESFORCE; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alabama-based Oakworth Capital Incorporated has invested 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cambridge Trust Communications owns 481,521 shares or 3.74% of their US portfolio. Wealthcare Cap Management Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bell National Bank accumulated 19,247 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 3.08% or 84.34M shares. Ims Mgmt reported 17,656 shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability holds 1.42% or 74,475 shares in its portfolio. 3.30M are owned by Acadian Asset Mgmt. Private Ocean Limited owns 24,093 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability stated it has 1.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 3.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Columbus Circle holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 629,550 shares. Tdam Usa Inc has 5.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sound Shore Mngmt Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 787,444 shares. Pitcairn has 1.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Acropolis Investment Management Llc, which manages about $912.87 million and $654.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 11,769 shares to 989,876 shares, valued at $82.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 16,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 592,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS).

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7,356 shares to 84,208 shares, valued at $42.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 87,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 667,826 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) reported 137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas-based Amer State Bank has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.5% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Conning stated it has 12,095 shares. Trillium Asset Llc owns 94,244 shares. Hm Payson & has 3,426 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cls Investments Limited Company holds 0% or 625 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.12% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 20,860 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 74,083 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 10,806 were reported by Allen Ltd Liability. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability has 35,913 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs holds 0.09% or 13,488 shares. The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd has invested 0.21% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability accumulated 1.51% or 316,788 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Thereâ€™s No Need to Pull the Trigger on CRM Stock Before Earnings – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Key Metrics Capture Salesforce’s Strong Second-Quarter Performance – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Salesforce Stock Is at Risk as Other Software Stocks Tank – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce: Clock Is Ticking – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.