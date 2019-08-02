Allen Investment Management Increases Position in Advance Auto Parts (AAP); Mount Lucas Management LP Increases Position in Valero Energy (VLO)

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 92,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 979,535 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.04M, up from 886,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $148.02. About 329,965 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500.

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 12,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 96,060 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 83,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $81.67. About 830,671 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $138M; 21/03/2018 – Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT RINS EXPENSE TO BE BETWEEN $500 MLN AND $600 MLN THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 30/04/2018 – The combined company that would leapfrog Valero Energy as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity; 26/04/2018 – Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT SECOND QUARTER REFINING CASH OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE ABOUT $3.85 PER BARREL- CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 6,798 shares to 123,212 shares, valued at $17.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 14,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,041 shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited holds 0.01% or 25,071 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 21,554 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Dorsey Wright Assocs holds 11,190 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Dubuque Retail Bank Tru invested in 0% or 60 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 329 shares. Alyeska Invest Gru LP holds 0.34% or 141,981 shares. Advsr Asset Inc has 0.02% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.03% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 117,129 shares in its portfolio. Nordea owns 3,534 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 5,458 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc holds 0.03% or 1,556 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.03% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 44,000 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity.