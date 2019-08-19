Allen Investment Management Increased Stake in Visa (V) as Shares Rose; Adelante Capital Management Holding in Regency Centers Corp. (REG) Has Trimmed by $3.70 Million as Market Value Declined

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regency Centers Corp. (REG) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 55,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.00M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 101,650 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 12/03/2018 – Dir Bank Gifts 173 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 29.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 5,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 23,998 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75M, up from 18,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $179.26. About 2.21M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 80,000 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $172.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 20,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,478 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How To Play Visa – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$141, Is Visa Inc (NYSE:V) A Buy? – Yahoo News” on August 17, 2018. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Argent Cap Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,770 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,363 shares. Smith Moore And, a Missouri-based fund reported 10,167 shares. Country Trust Retail Bank invested in 1.75% or 252,764 shares. Bessemer Grp invested in 1.7% or 2.84M shares. Ycg Ltd reported 26,486 shares. Ithaka Group Ltd Llc reported 282,640 shares. Moreover, Beaumont Fincl Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.12% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 126,685 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc stated it has 5,274 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP owns 1.37 million shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De owns 1.14 million shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Beacon Group owns 13,557 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability has 2.64% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Financial Bank invested 1.57% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cumberland Ptnrs owns 163,376 shares for 2.57% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Six Busy Months in Digital Asset Regulation – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Simon Property (SPG) Beats Q2 FFO Estimates, Hikes Dividend – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) were released by: Law360.com and their article: “Nasdaq Wants To Raise The Bar For Reg A+ Listings – Law360” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Performance and fraud concerns deterring stock exchanges from listing Reg A+ IPOs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.08% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Earnest Partners Limited Liability has invested 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Brookfield Asset holds 0.46% or 1.63M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 32,588 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Aperio Gp Lc has invested 0.01% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Shell Asset Mgmt Company owns 0.02% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 13,296 shares. Veritable Lp holds 14,474 shares. New York-based Apg Asset Us has invested 1.65% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Goldman Sachs Grp has 1.02 million shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 27,485 shares. Whittier Tru holds 8 shares. Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America holds 0.85% or 141,366 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.01% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation has invested 0.03% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Boston Prtn has 0.25% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG).

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 130,412 shares to 882,822 shares, valued at $41.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 75,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP).