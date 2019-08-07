Allen Investment Management Increased Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Position by $15.80 Million; As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Lowered Its Position by $1.38 Million

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 92,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 979,535 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.04M, up from 886,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $144.08. About 714,515 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.12. About 1.63 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MLN, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Nuance Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NUAN)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nuance Named â€œUndisputed Market Leaderâ€ in Intelligent Authentication and Voice Biometrics Report – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nuance beats and raises on profit expectations – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NUAN, JPM, LVS – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Selects Industry Veteran Sanjay Dhawan to Lead Automotive Business – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 814,615 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $18.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 127,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Savings Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Wade G W & Inc reported 0.19% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested in 54,880 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kennedy Mgmt Inc invested in 383,153 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 26,898 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Synovus Corporation reported 220 shares. Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). First Allied Advisory owns 16,035 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,046 shares. Sigma Planning, Michigan-based fund reported 11,669 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com holds 0% or 3,127 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 3,263 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Advance Auto Parts to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 13, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Update: Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: AAP shares against Advance Auto Parts, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Activision Blizzard, Viacom and Advance Auto Parts – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UPS to join FedEx in starting seven-day delivery; launches drone business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.