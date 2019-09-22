Allen Investment Management Holds Stake in Mercadolibre (MELI); Noah Holdings LTD (NOAH) Share Value Declined While Ashmore Group Plc Cut Its Holding

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 3,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 12,863 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.87 million, up from 9,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $547.97. About 415,405 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH) by 52.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 8,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 8,200 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $349,000, down from 17,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Noah Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.75. About 343,195 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $178.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) by 383,418 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $10.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Cap Management LP has 0.66% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Assetmark Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 41,220 were accumulated by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 0.82% or 78,844 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 1,600 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Creative Planning reported 1,832 shares. Sandler Cap reported 0.56% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 476,373 were reported by Lone Pine Ltd Liability Corp. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.04% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Capital Guardian Trust holds 82,492 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 51,523 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Lc owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors holds 43 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 574 shares.

