Allen Investment Management Holds Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN); As Wal (WMT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Horan Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 689.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 59,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 67,985 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.06 million, up from 8,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $19.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.87. About 2.79M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage that promotes discounts for Amazon Prime members; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Trump Tweet, Buoys Postal Service; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal A couple says their device secretly recorded a private conversation of theirs and sent it to an acquaintance; 18/04/2018 – Amazon is making it easier for international customers to order from abroad. Via @verge:; 12/04/2018 – HEDGELy : Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 17/04/2018 – Drift Announces $60M Series C Led by Sequoia; Aims to Build the Amazon for B2B; 06/03/2018 – The former head of Amazon Prime has a new job running Airbnb Homes; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON JAPAN REVIEWS SHIPPING COST RULES; EFFECTIVE TODAY; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s Fire TV Cube has been rumored since last year; 16/05/2018 – i News: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness – but scores more products are still available

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 6,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 152,460 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.87M, down from 159,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $111.99. About 4.56M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 27/04/2018 – EEOC: EEOC Sues Walmart For Disability Harassment; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Buy 77 Percent of India’s Flipkart for $16 Billion; 04/05/2018 – Flipkart yet to finalize stake sale deal with Walmart; 04/04/2018 – Much of the focus of late has been on Walmart’s rival Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Expect to see more colored tops and denim worn by employees at Walmart; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PETCO TO B3; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 05/04/2018 – Easter Holiday Helps Lift Wal-Mart de Mexico Sales; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s: View Flipkart Deal Favorably as It Provides Walmart Immediate Scale in Burgeoning Indian E-Commerce Arena; 03/04/2018 – Walmart is launching a global money transfer service called Walmart2World; 15/05/2018 – Walmart Inc expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 80,000 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $172.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,693 shares, and cut its stake in Mongodb Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Nwi Mgmt Lp has invested 3.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stillwater Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 3.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 3,493 were accumulated by Pictet Savings Bank Tru Limited. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 185 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc owns 7.74% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 20,248 shares. Livingston Group Asset Co (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 338,847 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 267,072 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) Corp, Florida-based fund reported 5,542 shares. Alley Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4,668 shares. Ww Asset Management Incorporated holds 2.45% or 27,003 shares. Amarillo Bank & Trust owns 1.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,467 shares. Symphony Asset Lc owns 659 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $541.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond Etf (LAG) by 22,544 shares to 473,862 shares, valued at $13.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB).