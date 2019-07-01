Allen Investment Management Holding in Servicenow (NOW) Has Trimmed by $7.02 Million; As Cameco (CCJ) Share Price Declined, Kopernik Global Investors Has Cut Stake

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 45,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9.46M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.54M, down from 9.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 678,272 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 28,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 206,135 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.81M, down from 234,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $6.48 during the last trading session, reaching $281.05. About 936,315 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.14% or 142,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 3,088 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,170 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) LP owns 46,000 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 54,483 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 2,938 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tower Research Capital Limited Company (Trc) reported 4,839 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,984 shares. Oak Ridge Ltd has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). First Manhattan Communication accumulated 325 shares. Tributary Management Llc holds 15,000 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co has 5,900 shares. British Columbia Investment Management Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,322 shares to 33,552 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 3,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $38.95 million activity. 100,000 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $22.01M were sold by CODD RONALD E F. Desai Chirantan Jitendra also sold $381,564 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares. Schneider David sold $1.71 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, February 1. 6,884 shares were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L, worth $1.53M. 7,397 shares were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A, worth $1.63M.