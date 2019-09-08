Allen Investment Management Holding in Home Depot (HD) Lowered by $3.41 Million; Mgic Invt Wis Com (MTG) Position Increased by Bogle Investment Management Lp

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 85.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 17,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 3,078 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $591,000, down from 20,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis Com (MTG) by 300.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 545,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 726,782 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59M, up from 181,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 2.43M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 22/05/2018 – MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re; 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Howard Invs New York invested in 250,761 shares. Logan Cap Management invested 1.39% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kbc Grp Inc Nv has 0.53% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.67% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tcw Group Inc reported 1.14% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Northstar Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 82,335 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe reported 1,248 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsr Limited Co has 0.33% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Greystone Managed Invests stated it has 63,327 shares. Whittier Tru invested in 73,977 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc reported 0.36% stake. Thomasville Bankshares has 0.28% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,782 shares. Sns Finance Group Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Amp Cap Ltd stated it has 663,620 shares. Dodge & Cox invested in 0.01% or 58,005 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.93 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 164,380 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $138.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 2 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12 shares, and has risen its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MGIC Investment CFO to be next CEO – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MGIC’s Q2 Is Excellent. The Stock Remains Cheap, Even To Liquidation Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $61,450 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.05% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Globeflex Cap LP holds 0.19% or 67,181 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company accumulated 217 shares or 0% of the stock. Missouri-based American Century Cos Incorporated has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). First Republic Mngmt Inc accumulated 18,430 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 20,294 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Cim Inv Mangement Inc reported 36,495 shares. Prelude Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,719 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 7.47 million shares. Hillsdale Invest Inc reported 209,100 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 23,900 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc holds 6.09 million shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 419,819 shares. Johnson Financial Group Inc owns 11,167 shares.