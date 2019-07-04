Allen Investment Management Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) Cut by $548,228 as Shares Declined; As General Mtrs Co (GM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Upped Its Position

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 68.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 5,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,446 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 7,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 4.66M shares traded or 20.45% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 8,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 936,086 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.73M, up from 927,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 4.31 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S; 26/03/2018 – ENGLE SAYS GM KOREA NEEDS $600 MLN IN OPERATIONAL FUNDS BY END-APRIL; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 31/05/2018 – General Motors Will Also Invest $1.1B in GM Cruise; 18/04/2018 – A CITY MEDIA AB ACMED.ST – GETS ORDER VIA UNIT GM-GRUPPEN MOVING MESSAGE AB; 27/04/2018 – Opel union blocks voluntary redundancies, stifling deeper PSA cuts – memo; 21/03/2018 – CRODA BID FOR PLANT IMPACT APPROVED IN COURT MEETING, GM; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to GMF Floorplan Owner Revolving Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 11/05/2018 – GM – UNDER VIABILITY PLAN, CO WILL DESIGN, ENGINEER & MANUFACTURE ALL-NEW SMALL SUV FOR KOREA AND EXPORT MARKETS; 26/04/2018 – GM Financial 1Q Retail Loan and Lease Originations $10.8 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 18,036 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Corp holds 14,564 shares. Cypress Cap Ltd (Wy) holds 0.01% or 50 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 11,486 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 4,631 shares. Fca Tx has invested 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 790 are owned by Archford Strategies. Prudential invested in 285,917 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 4,406 are owned by Sigma Planning. Schroder Inv Group Inc reported 0.02% stake. Bailard Inc accumulated 33,252 shares. 1.21 million were reported by Charles Schwab. Prudential Public Llc holds 0.29% or 831,024 shares.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 7,238 shares to 38,703 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,552 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. The insider Schatz Jacob J. sold 3,000 shares worth $306,330. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Bruzzo Chris sold 12,000 shares worth $1.23 million.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 230,500 shares to 461,475 shares, valued at $15.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 654,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

