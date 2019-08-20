Allen Investment Management Has Upped Visa (V) Position; Matarin Capital Management Lifted Stake in Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) as Share Price Rose

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 29.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 5,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 23,998 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75M, up from 18,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $179.24. About 3.68 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 5,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 43,557 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, up from 37,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.05. About 231,132 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holding reported 0% stake. 45,308 were reported by Country Club Tru Company Na. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 6,459 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 1,269 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 0.02% or 1.51 million shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advisors Inc owns 31,398 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bbva Compass Bancorp reported 0.04% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 13,642 shares. 471,414 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc. 81,748 were accumulated by Renaissance Techs Limited Liability. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Fincl Advisory Service stated it has 8,659 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 500 are owned by Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv. 846,279 were reported by Northern Trust.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Science Applications Inte (NYSE:SAIC) by 4,064 shares to 152,962 shares, valued at $11.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 15,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,052 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Commerce Bancshares speeds up stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Makes Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stock Down 3.2% on Q1 Earnings Lag – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Signature And Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). California Employees Retirement holds 1% or 5.19M shares in its portfolio. Edmp Incorporated has invested 8.53% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Westover Capital Lc has invested 0.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tdam Usa has 124,724 shares. Security Natl Trust holds 24,073 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Martin Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1,425 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Commerce reported 0.39% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hendley has 80,170 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 335,340 shares. 10,300 are held by Systematic Financial Lp. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Co holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 14,983 shares.