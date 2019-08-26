Allen Investment Management Has Upped Stake in Facebook (FB); As Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Valuation Rose, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lifted Holding

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) by 37.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 2,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 10,322 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 7,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $133.93. About 329,936 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 34.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 188,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 739,942 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.34 million, up from 551,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $179.61. About 5.66 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK BUILDING TOOL TO LET USERS SEE SOURCES OF ALL ADS; 25/04/2018 – Big League Politics: #BREAKING: Facebook Claims It Will Not Censor Pro-Life, Anti-Islam Content Unless It Attacks Specific; 14/05/2018 – Facebook has suspended hundreds of apps in its effort to uncover another Cambridge Analytica Thousands of apps have been reviewed, and 200 have been suspended pending further review; 20/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is an “emperor for life” and not accountable to anybody, says Yale’s Jeff Sonnenfeld; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 03/04/2018 – Facebook deletes posts linked to Russian ‘troll factory’ -CEO Zuckerberg; 06/03/2018 – Facebook looks to change the tune with move into music; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: FACEBOOK CEO PLANS TO TESTIFY BEFORE U.S. CONGRESS ON DATA PRIVACY ISSUES; 09/04/2018 – BUY FACEBOOK CALL SPREADS AHEAD OF ZUCKERBERG HEARINGS: WEEDEN; 27/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHISTLEBLOWER TELLS BRITISH LAWMAKERS THAT CANADIAN FIRM AGGREGATE IQ WORKED ON SOFTWARE WHICH WAS LATER USED TO IDENTIFY REPUBLICAN VOTERS IN U.S. ELECTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Square holds 5,011 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 73,429 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited has invested 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stock Yards Comml Bank Comm has 0.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Welch Grp Ltd Liability Co owns 1,099 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Boston Partners has invested 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 1.03% or 408,742 shares in its portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Serv holds 3.66% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 102,334 shares. 28,100 are held by Comgest Glob Investors Sas. Harvest Incorporated holds 0.1% or 1,975 shares. Gam Holdings Ag reported 60,878 shares. Missouri-based Argent Limited Com has invested 1.88% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Quadrant Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1.59% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Inverness Counsel Lc invested in 1.62% or 178,663 shares. Eagle Ltd Co, a Texas-based fund reported 123,036 shares.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 10,223 shares to 143,622 shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 194,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,720 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “VUG, FB, GOOGL, GOOG: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IVV, FB, GOOG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook publishing 2015 data-scraping document – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equity Lifestyle Properties declares $0.6125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ELS Announces 2019 Dividends – Business Wire” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.