Allen Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Rose; As Oneok New (OKE) Stock Value Rose, Catalyst Capital Advisors Trimmed Position by $2.78 Million

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 5,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 25,537 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.05 million, up from 19,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $221.03. About 22.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/04/2018 – IGNORE: APPLE’S 2018 PROGRESS REPORT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 09/04/2018 – Apple Announces Red Iphone 8 And 8 Plus Models; Phones Begin Shipping Friday — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into Apple’s Purchase of Shazam; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s $299 iPad Pricing Available to Schools Only; 01/05/2018 – Apple Adds $100 Billion to Buyback Plans; 20/04/2018 – Apple isn’t going to trash the iPhone X, and it wasn’t a failure; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Maple Apple Bread

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 23.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 40,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 133,730 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.20 million, down from 174,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $73.63. About 2.97M shares traded or 47.12% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $309.73M for 24.54 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

