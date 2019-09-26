Allen Investment Management Has Trimmed Transdigm Group (TDG) Holding by $1.02 Million as Market Value Rose; Aristeia Capital Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (Put) (TEVA) Lowered by $9.19 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Aristeia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 94.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc sold 1.02M shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $519,000, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.75% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $6.56. About 18.66 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA HAS NO PLANS TO ISSUE NEW EQUITY TO REDUCE DEBT: CEO; 23/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS PDUFA DATE FOR FREMANEZUMAB IS SET FOR SEPT. 16; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN – CO, MAPI PHARMA TO PARTNER ON DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF GA DEPOT, A LONG-ACTING GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM: DEVELOPING PEN DEVICE FOR MIGRANE DRUG BUT NO SPECIFIC DATE FOR LAUNCH; 21/05/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Falls For 3rd Wk, Aubagio Declines: MS; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY MORE THAN DOUBLES SHARE STAKE IN TEVA TO 40.5 MLN SPONSORED ADRS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – TEVA EXPECTS TO SEE MORE COPAXONE COMPETITION LATER THIS YEAR; 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 67C; BOOSTS 2018 VIEW; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – ADVERSE EVENTS WERE GENERALLY MILD AND CONSISTENT WITH WELL-ESTABLISHED SAFETY PROFILE OF COPAXONE; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 114,495 shares to 258,495 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 336,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $618.22 million for 2.88 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 earnings per share, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $250.33M for 28.36 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual earnings per share reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.