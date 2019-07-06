Allen Investment Management Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $6.20 Million as Shares Rose; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Upped Celgene (CELG) Stake

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 53,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.39M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.77M, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 2.34 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 19/04/2018 – CELGENE NAMES JUNO THERAPEUTICS FORMER CEO HANS BISHOP TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Higher dose of Arena Pharma’s bowel disease drug meets study goal; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 23/04/2018 – CELGENE CAN INCREASE NUMBER OF PRODUCTS TO 10 FROM 8; 10/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 16/05/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics to Present Data from Ongoing ICONIC Trial of JTX-2011 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Ann

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Locust Wood Advisers Limited Liability reported 575,511 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 55,501 shares stake. National Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 4.60 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund accumulated 152,538 shares. Moreover, Copeland Management Limited Company has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,109 shares. Retirement Planning Group Incorporated owns 2,370 shares. Gideon Advsrs reported 42,093 shares stake. Community Gp Ltd Liability, a Vermont-based fund reported 126,433 shares. Cullinan Inc has invested 2.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 5.07M shares. Ruggie Cap Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Invesco Ltd holds 3.24% or 81.37M shares. Ycg Lc invested in 98,228 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 84.89M shares or 2.8% of the stock. Burns J W & Co has invested 5.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8,973 shares to 21,112 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 19,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,000 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $508,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.