Allen Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Fiserv (FISV) Holding; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Boosted Zoetis (ZTS) Stake

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 2.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 13,454 shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The Allen Investment Management Llc holds 450,668 shares with $41.08 million value, down from 464,122 last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $72.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $105.94. About 1.13 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 43.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company acquired 4,591 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 15,114 shares with $1.72 million value, up from 10,523 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $60.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $125.4. About 569,357 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 7,136 shares to 16,678 valued at $909,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Allergan Plc stake by 1,966 shares and now owns 8,376 shares. United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Zoetis has $132 highest and $10500 lowest target. $121.29’s average target is -3.28% below currents $125.4 stock price. Zoetis had 9 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, July 22. Craig Hallum maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Tuesday, April 2 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by SunTrust. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co owns 91,477 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Boston Advsrs Lc stated it has 121,111 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Securities Ltd invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Kistler holds 0.13% or 2,993 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 313,329 shares. Yhb Advisors has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Company invested 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Ls Ltd owns 15,241 shares. Clearbridge Ltd invested 0.87% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 87,854 are owned by Bokf Na. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 2,755 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.03% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Trustmark Bank Department has invested 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Interocean Cap Limited Liability holds 2,863 shares. Private Tru Na owns 15,519 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Fiserv has $13100 highest and $7100 lowest target. $116.25’s average target is 9.73% above currents $105.94 stock price. Fiserv had 16 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Raymond James with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo initiated the shares of FISV in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $635.55M for 28.48 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Allen Investment Management Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 8,491 shares to 72,214 valued at $12.24 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 43,470 shares and now owns 783,412 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,568 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited. Kentucky Retirement Sys stated it has 18,276 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Bb&T invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Sei Invests Co invested in 0.08% or 278,470 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.34% or 2.30M shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 2,733 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 293,456 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.13% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. Oak Ridge Invests has 10,119 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Selz Limited stated it has 16,000 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 1.07M shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 583,367 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Limited owns 0.15% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 25,193 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt has 2.97 million shares.