Allen Investment Management Has Trimmed Fiserv (FISV) Stake by $1.22 Million; Share Value Rose; Lincoln National Lifted Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) as Market Valuation Rose

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 13,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 450,668 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.08M, down from 464,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $102.5. About 1.78 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 45.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 33,592 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.21 million, up from 23,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $386.83. About 454,833 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/03/2018 – Foundation for U.S. Ballistic Missile Defense System Modernized; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin revenue up 3.8 pct on higher F-35 jet sales; 24/05/2018 – Trump scraps North Korea summit, warns Kim that military ready; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Big data aids Sikorsky in improving helicopter maintenance; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CFO SAYS CASH FROM OPERATIONS COULD BE NEGATIVE IN SECOND QUARTER DUE TO PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS- CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S UNITED ROTORCRAFT GETS FIREHAWK AIRCRAFT ORDER; 22/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AWARDS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT TO IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS TO PRODUCE A KEY COMPONENT OF THE F-35 LIGHTNING Il USING IBC’S COST-SAVING PRECISION CAST BERYLLIUM ALLOY TECHNOLOGY; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin takes the lion’s share of DoD funds with nearly 90 percent of revenue coming from the federal government; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN’S KAWASAKI HEAVY DISCUSSING PARTNERSHIPS WITH FRANCE’S DASSAULT AVIATION AND THALES; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $828 M U.S. Army Contract for Guided MLRS Rocket Production

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $637.93M for 27.55 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 30,657 shares to 35,326 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FDIS) by 9,670 shares to 5,803 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 3,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,234 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1.

