Allen Investment Management Has Trimmed Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Position by $1.74 Million; Walleye Trading Cut Aflac (Put) (AFL) Holding as Market Value Rose

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 45.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 20,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 25,478 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, down from 46,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $94.73. About 619,032 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1B NOTES DUE 2020; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT TO DELIVER STRONG REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN FY18; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch Will Buy Nikola’s Hydrogen-Powered Trucks; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (Put) (AFL) by 16.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 32,100 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 38,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.79. About 2.91M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 82.93% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.97 billion for 15.79 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.03% or 50,588 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 455 are owned by First Financial In. Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 309 shares. 56,035 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Invest Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Allen Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 25,478 shares. 5,000 were accumulated by Gfs Advisors Ltd Liability. Verition Fund Lc has 0.03% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 8,036 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.06% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Arrowgrass Prns (Us) Lp reported 2,399 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Tn accumulated 1,040 shares. Old National Bank In, Indiana-based fund reported 2,534 shares. Covington Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1,811 shares in its portfolio.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 62,420 shares to 755,325 shares, valued at $30.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 355,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AB InBev Redefines Smart Drinking Strategy in China by Multi-cultural Approach to Influence the Rising Gen-z – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ANHEUSER-BUSCH 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV – BUD – Business Wire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boston Beer Overpriced On Seltzer Promise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cannabis CEOs See Holistic Branding As Key To Consumer Experience – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Evercore Comments on Possible Improper Sale of 104K Aflac (AFL) Cancer Policies – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) ROE Of 11% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insurance Dividend Champion – Q2 2019: Aflac Incorporated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Put) by 14,500 shares to 78,900 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (Put) (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (Call) (NYSE:TRV).