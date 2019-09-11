Allen Investment Management Has Raised Workday (WDAY) Stake; Brookfield Asset Management Increased By $10.84 Million Its Nisource (NI) Position

Allen Investment Management Llc increased Workday Inc (WDAY) stake by 8.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Allen Investment Management Llc acquired 3,006 shares as Workday Inc (WDAY)’s stock declined 0.60%. The Allen Investment Management Llc holds 37,804 shares with $7.29M value, up from 34,798 last quarter. Workday Inc now has $39.89B valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $171.6. About 1.38 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased Nisource Inc (NI) stake by 9.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brookfield Asset Management Inc acquired 387,102 shares as Nisource Inc (NI)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 4.26 million shares with $122.11M value, up from 3.87 million last quarter. Nisource Inc now has $11.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.07. About 1.41 million shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 11/04/2018 – NiSource Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW UP TO ADDITIONAL $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 16/03/2018 – NISOURCE’S COLUMBIA GAS OF PA FILES FOR BASE-RATE ADJUSTMENT; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Rev $1.03B; 16/03/2018 – Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Files to Recover Investment in Replacing and Upgrading Aging Infrastructure; 23/04/2018 – NiSource: Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 29/03/2018 – NiSource Inc.: Richard A. Abdoo Decides Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q EPS 82c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) stake by 49,495 shares to 57,592 valued at $24.81 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mongodb Inc stake by 4,102 shares and now owns 95,917 shares. Ihs Markit Ltd was reduced too.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity. On Wednesday, June 5 MCNAMARA MICHAEL M bought $197,523 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 1,000 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Workday Inc has $23800 highest and $189 lowest target. $215.29’s average target is 25.46% above currents $171.6 stock price. Workday Inc had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 30. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) stake by 2,200 shares to 626,862 valued at $86.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) stake by 32,500 shares and now owns 790,249 shares. Andeavor Logistics Lp was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nisource Inc has $29 highest and $28 lowest target. $28.50’s average target is -1.96% below currents $29.07 stock price. Nisource Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, April 8. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital.