Allen Investment Management Has Raised Sysco (SYY) Stake; Brandes Investment Partners LP Increased Its Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Position

Allen Investment Management Llc increased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 10.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Allen Investment Management Llc acquired 122,549 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock declined 2.00%. The Allen Investment Management Llc holds 1.32 million shares with $93.31M value, up from 1.20 million last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $40.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $78.73. About 617,099 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) stake by 48.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brandes Investment Partners Lp acquired 323,251 shares as Copa Holdings Sa (CPA)’s stock rose 24.02%. The Brandes Investment Partners Lp holds 986,970 shares with $96.30 million value, up from 663,719 last quarter. Copa Holdings Sa now has $4.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $97.09. About 241,552 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 27/04/2018 – PANAMA’S COPA AIRLINES PLANS TO RESTART FLIGHTS TO VENEZUELA NEXT WEEK – EXECUTIVE; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018 CAPACITY (ASMS) INCREASED 12.3%; 06/04/2018 – COPA EXTENDS LOSSES AFTER VENEZUELA SUSPENSION, DROPS 4.1%; 20/04/2018 – Copa Holdings S.A. Files Annual Report Form 20-F; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR MONTH OF FEB 2018, PRELIM SYSTEM-WIDE PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 10.6% YOY; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COPA HOLDINGS’ SYSTEM-WIDE PASSENGER TRAFFIC (RPMS) INCREASED 15.3% YEAR OVER YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings April Capacity Up 12.1%; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS MARCH TRAFFIC UP 15.3%; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – PRELIMINARY ASM FOR FEB 2018 OF 1,956.5 MM, UP 7.7 PCT

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) stake by 239,767 shares to 2.09M valued at $90.40M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (NYSE:MBT) stake by 163,983 shares and now owns 3.76M shares. Eni S P A (NYSE:E) was reduced too.

More notable recent Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “FedEx to Buy Cargex to Expand Its Presence in Latin America – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Copa Holdings, S.A.â€™s (NYSE:CPA) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Should Know About Copa Holdings, S.A.’s (NYSE:CPA) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics for August 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Copa Holdings has $12700 highest and $9500 lowest target. $116.80’s average target is 20.30% above currents $97.09 stock price. Copa Holdings had 8 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) on Friday, August 9 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Evercore. Buckingham Research maintained Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) on Thursday, August 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 8.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sysco Provides Aid for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From Sysco Corporation’s (NYSE:SYY) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Sysco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is -1.94% below currents $78.73 stock price. Sysco had 12 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $7900 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of SYY in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 13. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 83 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.08% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Lincoln Corp reported 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Nordea Investment Ab accumulated 1.18M shares. Wetherby Asset Management reported 15,994 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Roundview Cap has invested 0.17% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Brown Brothers Harriman And Com holds 0.04% or 80,463 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.13% or 26,293 shares. Signaturefd Llc has 0.03% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Allstate invested in 49,514 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Lynch And In stated it has 1.4% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Monetary Mngmt Group Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.13% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Nuance Investments Lc accumulated 133,164 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Butensky Cohen Security owns 31,435 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio.