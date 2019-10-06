Allen Investment Management Has Raised Its Moodys (MCO) Position by $6.21 Million; As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, D L Carlson Investment Group Lifted Its Holding by $4.87 Million

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 389.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 25,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 31,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, up from 6,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – VC pioneer Ann Winblad: A Facebook opt-out button for data may be an unsustainable business model; 06/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: INTENDS TO FIGHT AGAINST SUIT; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s vice president of marketing, Carolyn Everson, answered questions about its recent data breach at the ShopTalk retail conference on Monday; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Jerry Moran: Moran, Blumenthal Seek Answers on Link Between Facebook & Cambridge Analytica; 20/03/2018 – Facebook said Monday it was hiring a digital forensic firm to conduct an audit of Cambridge Analytica. By Tuesday morning, Facebook’s audit had already hit a roadblock; 06/04/2018 – Alert: Facebook will require political advertisers to verify; 02/04/2018 – Cook and Zuck in the middle of a tech titan showdown, the $FB CEO firing back at the $AAPL CEO’s criticisms; 20/03/2018 – Art Cashin: Any government crackdown on Facebook will be felt across Silicon Valley and Wall Street; 23/03/2018 – FB: #Breaking A judge sitting at the High Court has granted an application by the Information Commissioner’s Office for a warrant to search the London offices of Cambridge Analytica – ! $FB; 23/04/2018 – Academic in data leak says Facebook knew of work

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 31,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 626,112 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $122.29M, up from 594,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $203.56. About 431,480 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME RATINGS TO ANGOLA’S BANCO ECONOMICO; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Amendment For Tender Option Bond Trust, Series 2017-XL0051; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First Time Ratings Cfr Of B2 To Eoc Group, Inc; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Defintive Aaa (sf) To Citibank’s 2018-A3 Card Abs; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Landsvirkjun’s Unguaranteed Debt Ratings To Baa2; Stable Outlook; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Und/Aaa Enh To Prosper Isd’s, Tx Goult Bonds, Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Ndhfa Housing Fin. Prog. Bds. 2018 C. Outlook Is Stable; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Commodities Index April 13, 2018; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $324.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,564 shares to 24,590 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,392 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13,829 shares to 403,227 shares, valued at $19.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 113,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,719 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).