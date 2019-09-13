Allen Investment Management Has Lowered Stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by $1.97 Million as Market Value Declined; As Ptc (PTC) Share Value Declined, 40 North Management Lifted Its Position

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 65.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 9,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 5,117 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, down from 14,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $207.23. About 138,616 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA

40 North Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 40 North Management Llc bought 412,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.98M, up from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 40 North Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $66.38. About 13,091 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 06/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80; 06/03/2018 – PTC Introduces New Augmented Reality Capabilities and Spatial Tracking with Creo AR Design Share; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 34c; 08/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK CEO SEES POST-PTC CAPEX AT 16%-18% OF SALES; 20/04/2018 – DJ PTC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTC); 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 TOTAL REVENUE $1,250 MLN – $1,260 MLN

