Allen Investment Management Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Sentiment Is 1.64

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 0.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Allen Investment Management Llc analyzed 6,676 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)'s stock rose 6.56%. The Allen Investment Management Llc holds 1.38 million shares with $185.12M value, down from 1.39 million last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $136.17. About 13.07M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 149 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 91 sold and reduced their equity positions in Renaissancere Holdings LTD. The investment managers in our database now own: 40.50 million shares, down from 40.99 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Renaissancere Holdings LTD in top ten stock positions increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 71 Increased: 98 New Position: 51.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 9.81% above currents $136.17 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform”. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Allen Investment Management Llc increased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 14,039 shares to 34,865 valued at $6.04M in 2019Q2. It also upped Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 9,394 shares and now owns 11,822 shares. General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) was raised too.

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. Ltd holds 100% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for 1.74 million shares. Abrams Bison Investments Llc owns 625,657 shares or 11.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. has 7.13% invested in the company for 34,567 shares. The Illinois-based New Vernon Investment Management Llc has invested 6.46% in the stock. Arga Investment Management Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 198,560 shares.

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.70 EPS, up 419.23% or $2.18 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $119.25 million for 17.37 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual EPS reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.51% negative EPS growth.