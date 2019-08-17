Allen Investment Management Has Lowered Its Equinix (EQIX) Stake; Shorts at Teligent (TLGT) Lowered By 2.2%

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 44.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 73,018 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Allen Investment Management Llc holds 91,564 shares with $41.49 million value, down from 164,582 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $46.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $551.81. About 554,592 shares traded or 47.50% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) had a decrease of 2.2% in short interest. TLGT’s SI was 11.49M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.2% from 11.75 million shares previously. With 579,500 avg volume, 20 days are for Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s short sellers to cover TLGT’s short positions. The SI to Teligent Inc’s float is 26.46%. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.0106 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6956. About 234,588 shares traded. Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) has declined 84.26% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TLGT News: 27/04/2018 – TELIGENT, TO EXCHANGE ABOUT $65M, 3.75% SR CONV NOTES DUE 2019; 07/05/2018 – Teligent, Inc. to Reschedule Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – Teligent, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of Clobetasol Propionate Cream USP, 0.05%; 15/03/2018 – Teligent: Auditors Noted Three Transactions That Weren’t Recorded on Timely Basis; 10/04/2018 – Teligent at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – Tekla Capital Buys New 1% Position in Teligent; 15/03/2018 – Teligent to Revise and Restate Results for 3 and 9 Mos Ended Sept 30, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Teligent at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – TELIGENT, REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF CLOBETASOL PROPIONATE CREAM U; 17/04/2018 – Teligent Announces FDA Approval of Clobetasol Propionate Cream USP, 0.05%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 9 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix has $58000 highest and $48000 lowest target. $533.80’s average target is -3.26% below currents $551.81 stock price. Equinix had 18 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, February 22. The rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. UBS maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating.

Allen Investment Management Llc increased Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 544,125 shares to 4.10 million valued at $163.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) stake by 92,936 shares and now owns 979,535 shares. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) was raised too.

