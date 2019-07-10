Allen Investment Management Has Lifted Merck & Co (MRK) Holding By $609,884; Indus Capital Partners Has Cut By $71.30 Million Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Position

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) stake by 83.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 391,753 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Indus Capital Partners Llc holds 80,000 shares with $14.60M value, down from 471,753 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) now has $432.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $166.99. About 7.61 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 24/04/2018 – Early Backer of Alibaba Sees Trillion Dollar Value on User Data; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola

Allen Investment Management Llc increased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 191.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Allen Investment Management Llc acquired 7,348 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock declined 1.86%. The Allen Investment Management Llc holds 11,182 shares with $930,000 value, up from 3,834 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $218.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $84.81. About 2.64M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 03/05/2018 – Moderna and Merck Expand mRNA Cancer Vaccines Collaboration; 07/05/2018 – GERMAN UNIT MERCK FINCK MAKES ABOUT EU3M OPER. PROFIT IN 2017; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA COMMENTS ON CONSUMER HEALTH SALE IN NEWSPAPER; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes; 06/03/2018 – More negative read-through to $CRVS $MRK terminates its A2A receptor antagonist Preladenant monotherapy and PD1 combo trial citing “the data did not support study endpoints”; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA 1Q Net Pft EUR341M

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 20. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $196 target. Raymond James maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, March 14. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $285 target. UBS maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Raymond James. HSBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and $199 target in Thursday, March 14 report.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92B for 36.94 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) stake by 754,300 shares to 4.96M valued at $56.86M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) stake by 463,818 shares and now owns 1.48M shares. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Merck \u0026 Co (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck \u0026 Co had 19 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Monday, March 4. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $95 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Friday, June 21 report. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by UBS. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21. Argus Research maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, January 23 by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $96 target in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12.

