Allen Investment Management Has Increased By $1.81 Million Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position; Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Shorts Increased By 4.73%

Allen Investment Management Llc increased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 62.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Allen Investment Management Llc acquired 34,160 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Allen Investment Management Llc holds 88,792 shares with $4.79M value, up from 54,632 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $79.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 6.38M shares traded or 12.75% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) had an increase of 4.73% in short interest. ARI’s SI was 6.21 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.73% from 5.93 million shares previously. With 1.43 million avg volume, 4 days are for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)’s short sellers to cover ARI’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 703,696 shares traded. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has declined 0.84% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 23/04/2018 – DJ Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finan, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARI); 14/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE, REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER; 30/04/2018 – Apollo Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for May. 7-8; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q EPS 38c; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 43C, EST. 45C; 13/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE – INTENDS TO USE ALL/PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO BUY/ORIGINATE CO’S TARGET ASSETS; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Declares Dividend of 46c; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Apollo Commercial

Among 2 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez International has $6200 highest and $6100 lowest target. $61.67’s average target is 11.34% above currents $55.39 stock price. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since June 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 31.

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased Spotify Technology S A stake by 6,852 shares to 21,363 valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 113,153 shares and now owns 314,719 shares. Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.94 billion. The firm is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. It has a 12.64 P/E ratio. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders.